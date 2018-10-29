1—Don’t bury West Virginia just yet. While several were already deep into writing the eulogy for the 2018 season, this Mountaineers team wasn’t having any part of the premature declarations of their demise. Quite the opposite in fact. After 12 days of reflection, asking questions about what happened at Iowa State and even holding a players only meeting the Mountaineers put it all out on the field against Baylor in a big way. Head coach Dana Holgorsen expected his senior laden team to respond to the adversity and to say they did wouldn’t quite be fair to what actually unfolded. West Virginia closed the first half leading 41-0, leaving the result of the game decided with over 30-minutes left to play.

But in actuality this game was over after the Mountaineers set the tone early with a three-play touchdown drive followed by a three and out by the defense. There were some hiccups with a pair of errant field goals but outside of that there wasn’t much you could nitpick at from a first half where the Mountaineers rolled up 435 yards, the most in program history for a half. The defense didn’t allow Baylor to cross midfield in the first two-quarters and didn’t allow much outside of a few garbage-time scores in the second half as well. This was an inspired and complete of a game as West Virginia has put together in the past several seasons in spot where it was never more important.