1—In this league sometimes scoring 56 isn’t enough. Listen, I understand you’re most likely still angry about the defensive performance against Oklahoma especially on the heels of the second half meltdown against Oklahoma State the weekend before. Allowing 59 points, although 14 came courtesy of the offense, is a sour pill to swallow especially after surrendering 45 points to the Pokes. I get it, that isn’t football to you and you long for the days of 17-14 slug-fests in the Big East. Well, you might need to sit down when I tell you this because those days are over. Gone, in the past, finished – whatever synonym you want to use I’m just going to dump a bucket of cold water on those dreams if you’re still holding out. I’m not saying you have to like it – or even enjoy it for that matter – but you need to get used to it because these style of offenses aren’t going anywhere and are even making their mark at the NFL level.

This is no way is excusing the defense, or lack-there-of, but if you think that these teams are scoring at high clips because the defense isn’t trying or doesn’t want to get stops I don’t know what to tell you. This isn’t a problem that is just based in Big 12 Conference games just look at some of the bowl games and out of conference match ups over the last couple years. Oklahoma dropped 48 on that vaunted Georgia defense last year, West Virginia moved up and down the field against Virginia Tech’s top rated unit in 2017 as well (scoring aside but that’s a whole different story) and you can point to a lot more examples. This is a league that puts stresses on a defense in ways that can’t begin to be compared with some of what the Mountaineers have seen in the past.