WVSports.com Player of the Week: Tyrin Bradley

This week's WVSports.com Player of the Week is Mountaineer SPUR Tyrin Bradley.

Bradley racked up seven tackles, an interception, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. He stripped Kansas QB Jalon Daniels on the final play, recovering the fumble himself to lock in the win for WVU.

Now in his second season at WVU, Bradley’s pick was the second of his career with the first coming in last year’s bowl game.