WVSports.com Player of the Week: Tyrin Bradley

in other news
WVU's Garrett Greene Named Manning Award Star of the Week
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene has been named one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week.
Neal Brown Press Conference: Bye Week 2024
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media today to talk about the Kansas win and the plan for the bye week.
WVU's Tyrin Bradley named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Tyrin Bradley named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
2026 guard Tarris Bouie has familiarity with WVU's Chester Frazier
Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2026 guard Tarris Bouie already had an established relationship with Chester Frazier.
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
The WVSports.com 3-2-1 with 3 things we learned, 2 questions and 1 prediction for West Virginia sports and recruiting.
in other news
WVU's Garrett Greene Named Manning Award Star of the Week
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene has been named one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week.
Neal Brown Press Conference: Bye Week 2024
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media today to talk about the Kansas win and the plan for the bye week.
WVU's Tyrin Bradley named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Tyrin Bradley named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
This week's WVSports.com Player of the Week is Mountaineer SPUR Tyrin Bradley.
Bradley racked up seven tackles, an interception, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. He stripped Kansas QB Jalon Daniels on the final play, recovering the fumble himself to lock in the win for WVU.
Now in his second season at WVU, Bradley’s pick was the second of his career with the first coming in last year’s bowl game.
Bradley was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
On the season Bradley has 18 tackles, two tackles for a loss of 14 yards, 1.5 sacks, and one INT.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe