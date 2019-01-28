WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What is Neal Brown’s assessment of the talent he has inherited. I know most of the answer will be politically correct but what is your take on his evaluation of our roster as it stands now?

I don’t think you’re ever going to get a straight-forward honest answer to a question like that one way or the other (although it certainly wouldn’t hurt to ask) but you can tell somethings based off the recruiting actions of the staff and how they elect to fill certain spots. For example, with West Virginia taking a graduate transfer quarterback Brown at least felt that the position needed an upgrade on the competition front.