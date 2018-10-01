WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Are Marlin Devonshire expecting him to come down to our games anytime soon. Does he do any recruiting interviews, like to know what he’s thinking, cause if his decision is between WVU and Pitt seems like a no brainer. What’s your take on him?

Devonshire took his last visit to Pittsburgh for the Penn State game which was a lopsided affair in favor of the Nittany Lions and is scheduled to make his next stop in Morgantown for the Baylor game. At this stage we’re pretty much in a holding pattern as Devonshire makes his visits to check out schools and see what else is out there.

The Rivals.com four-star has told me that right now he doesn’t have any favorites although this continues to shape up to be a West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh battle in the end.