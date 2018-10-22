WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Do we have an option to just take control of the offense away from our QB? Like call a play and have him run it? If so, why didn't we do that in the second half of the ISU game?

Yes, there could always be that option but part of the success of the offense lies in the ability of Grier to essentially serve as another coach on the field and get the Mountaineers in the right plays depending on how the defenses adjust to what they’re seeing. It’s a stark contrast to the past when defenses would essentially defend spread offenses with quarters coverage and now they have a number of ways to attack and adjust on the fly to show multiple looks and attack play calling.