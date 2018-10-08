WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

How many TE targets have we done so far this year? Whatever the number, I don't think we are using them enough.

As a whole, West Virginia has targeted the tight end a total of 13 times with 10 of those resulting in receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. That might not seem like a lot, but considering tight ends caught a total of one pass for one-yard last season and it’s a pretty significant bump over the span of five games.