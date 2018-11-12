WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What kind of impact can Ferns and Qualls have down the stretch? The D has exceeded expectations could the insertion of those 2 mess with the chemistry they currently have?

I think the thing I want to make clear and have been trying to make clear for quite some time is I don’t see either of these players coming in and just taking a job at this stage of the season. JoVanni Stewart has played as well as you could expect at the SAM spot despite his limitations physically and I don’t see coordinator Tony Gibson pulling him in favor of a player that hasn’t seen snaps all year. Now where they do come in handy especially Qualls is that they could be used to spell Stewart at times in the game and provide an additional pass rusher in third down situations. That is a role that would be plenty worthy of seeing time for Qualls at the end of the year and could give him some positive momentum heading into what should be his final season next year unless he somehow plays in more than four games.