WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What is WVUs plans for QB recruiting..and QB roster?

For as long as I’ve been doing this as a weekly feature this is the question that I’ve gotten more than any in some shape or form. And it’s a valid one so I continue to answer it each and every time it pops up. Right now, the Mountaineers have been in the process of evaluating options from the high school and junior college levels as well as the developing transfer market to find the right fit in this class. You won’t find them just taking a guy to take them and at last check I was told that the Mountaineers are still evaluating everything and none of the potential choices had really jumped out at this point.

So what does that mean? The good news is that West Virginia does have Jack Allison and Trey Lowe, who have both played good enough to at least ease some concerns.