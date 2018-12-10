WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

After the last two games, does Gibson still drop 8 in the bowl? I don’t see this as a good matchup for us for multiple reasons.

I definitely don’t think this is the game to do it. As I shared on the Blue Lot last week, Senior quarterback Eric Dungey has been blitzed a total of 140 times this season completing only 58-115 passes (50.4-percent) for 855 yards with 8 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has scrambled on 15 attempts in those situations. Dungey also has struggled with pressure completing only 31.7 percent of his passes in those 122 situations (26-82) accounting for three touchdowns and four picks. What that tells me is there are opportunities to get after him and he’s struggled making teams pay in those situations.