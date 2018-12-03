WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

From a defensive line standpoint, how does next year’s team look? Any specific needs/wants?

West Virginia was able to secure a junior college defensive end in Taijh Alston but the Mountaineers are not done filling out the holes on that part of the defense. The good news is that outside Kenny Bigelow, Jabril Robinson and Ezekiel Rose, the Mountaineers will return eight scholarship defensive linemen from this past season but there still needs to be some efforts to address what will be lost.

One of the defensive end spots is filled by Alston but the interior of the line at nose guard could likely use another experienced option and it wouldn’t surprise me if the Mountaineers target junior college or potentially graduate transfer options to address that concern. That could be the strategy this year just as it was a season ago which means that if these spots aren’t filled on signing day it doesn’t mean panic.