WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How many quarterbacks do we take in this class? What about the running back position as well?

Filling the quarterback spot in a recruiting class is one of the first things that coaches want to accomplish because it’s a key building block for the foundation of each cycle. The good news is that despite the late start due to the move in early January, the Mountaineers have already secured a talented option in Tallahassee (Fla.) signal caller Garrett Greene.

But could another be on the horizon?