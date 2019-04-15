WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Any rim protectors we are recruiting now given Sags’ departure?

This is where it gets tricky. West Virginia has Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe already in the fold for next year regardless of what happens on scholarship as well as potentially bringing back Logan Routt as a walk-on in the front court. That is three players basically vying for time at two spots. And while Konate has filed his paperwork to the draft advisory board, that does not mean that he will be leaving the program.

No, in fact he has quite a while that he can wait this out and see where he stands before he really makes a decision on his future.