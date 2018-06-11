WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

If there are no more injuries, do you think there’s a chance this could be the best defense we’ve had since Gibby arrived?

I think this group could be poised for a major bounce back after taking a step back the previous year, but there are still too many questions that need answered before I make any claims like that. I do believe that the Mountaineers at least had a wash on the defensive line, if not getting better, when you consider the losses and what is coming into the program with the graduate transfers and freshmen.

Linebackers are still a major concern because of the injuries that have cut into the depth as well as the inexperience in other spots after losing some key contributors from a year ago. There is talent at the spot with some of the younger players, but it is relatively unproven outside of David Long. Players are going to have to step up there to help ease some concerns with the group overall.