WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





When is Oscar going to commit to WVU?

Now that is a good way to kick-off our festivities this week. Tshiebwe has been on the West Virginia recruiting board, and frankly at the top of it, for as long as I can remember when it comes to the 2019 class. The Mountaineers were the first major school to offer him a scholarship and have been recruiting him hard for several years now. The athletic big man who is a terrific rebounder that plays with a non-stop motor is the quintessential Bob Huggins recruit given his skill set.

Also for as long as Tshiebwe has been recruited by the Mountaineers the long-standing expectation is that a commitment would be on the horizon as well but so far that hasn’t happened. While Tshiebwe has been firm with me that West Virginia is one of his favorite schools he also has been adamant that he wants to explore what’s out there and take some trips before he really starts looking at a college choice.

So what's that mean for West Virginia?