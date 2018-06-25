WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What would be your guess of the next few commitments?

Make sure to keep a close eye on the WVSports.com Football Recruiting Hotboard. I update it regularly and all of those guys in red are ones to watch. But to answer your question, the June camp season is now over and there is currently a dead period underway until late next month. That means that prospect can’t take any visits anywhere or have any in-person contact with coaches. So your upcoming decisions are going to be from those prospects that have visited campus and feel strongly about West Virginia.