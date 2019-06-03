WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Do you think the NJ foursome will make their way to Morgantown next season?

West Virginia is definitely trying to get into the state of New Jersey in a big way, especially south Jersey, and with Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis already on board the sights have been set on several other players such as Hightstown (N.J.) offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Camden (N.J.) linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave and Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek cornerback Tarheeb Still.