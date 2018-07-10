WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





If you're the AD, what is the minimum number of wins you would want to see this season for Dana to avoid being on notice for 2019?

This is a big year for the West Virginia football program for a lot of different reasons. The Mountaineers return their most talented team on paper since joining the league in 2012 including a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback while the conference is replacing a lot of firepower from a season ago.

That sets up inflated expectations whether fair or not and I believe that the fan base is to the point where the time for excuses, of any kind, are played out and they simply want results.