If you were to take an educated guess, how many scholarship openings do you see WVU Men's Basketball having next summer and who fills those slots?

Well, you’re going to have one regardless with the graduation of senior Esa Ahmad but if you want to go ahead and look ahead down the line that scholarship is taken since the program already has one commitment for next year in Cincinnati (Oh.) guard Miles McBride.

So where else do they come from and how many will there be?