What are the Prospects at QB we are still in on, and what can you attribute to the lack of success at getting elite QB with the system we have just seems like perfect fit for a QB out of high school?

West Virginia has missed out on the first-batch of high level high school prospects after the final domino of Brian Maurer committed to Tennessee instead of the Mountaineers. So now, expect the coaches to wait things out in order to evaluate senior film and camp performances for a high school prospect at some point in the process but don’t expect any quick decisions.