WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How serious is Knapper's latest ailment?

First of all, let’s just get this out of the way. I’m no doctor, I don’t pretend to be a doctor and won’t give medical opinions like a doctor either but anytime you’re dealing with pulmonary issue that created a blood clot it’s a serious issue.

But and there's always a but.