WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Now that we know what our roster will look like (for the most part) do you think we make it to a bowl game this year?

I think the most telling sign of it all right now is the comments from those around the program when it comes to this subject. There is clearly some caution when it comes to projections for this coming fall from the athletic director down and there is some obvious reason for that given the turnover and question marks across the board when it comes to filling that. I said before the losses of Marcus Simms, Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts that this season could be considered a success by going 6-6 and making a bowl game given the overall transition, the schedule and the roster turnover.