What is your sense of the football fan base right now? We have the best QB in college football, open with Tennessee and are expected to compete for the league title but there is limited buzz about the season and ticket sales seem to back that up. Even on the Blue Lot, where you have the most diehard fans of the team, there doesn’t seem to be the energy there has been with past seasons. Do you agree? Is it the information lockdown and lack of a spring game? Is it fear of disappointment after recent letdowns? Is it the playoff era where the bar for a good season is raised? Or is it just a change in times?

I think people are cautiously optimistic for this season. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the fan base simply is tired of excuses and want to see the results show up on the field. There has been hype before, but the Mountaineers have failed to deliver once the games are kicked off. West Virginia always will have a passionate fan base and that is no different this year, but they’re ready to see if this team can put it together on the field and make a serious run for the Big 12 championship. So there's that.