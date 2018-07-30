WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Which incoming freshmen will contribute this year?

Well, with the changes to the redshirt rules hypothetically every single one on the roster will have a chance to contribute given the fact they could see action in as many as four games without losing a year of eligibility. That means you won’t see many of the difficult decisions that came in the past when it was time to decide on whether to redshirt or play somebody.

Still, even with that being said I think there are certain players that are almost near locks to see the field this fall and for the sake of this I won’t include any of the junior college players or transfers in my answers. I also will avoid answers like Josh Chandler, who participated in the spring because that's pretty obvious as well.