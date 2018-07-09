WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Why do y’all think it’s so hard to recruit an elite quarterback to Motown these days?

I really don’t think getting an elite quarterback has been the problem, point-in-case the current quarterback on the roster Heisman Trophy Candidate Will Grier. Clint Trickett looked the part as well before he was injured and even though polarizing at times, Skyler Howard adequately handled the job.

So getting good players at the position hasn’t been the problem, it’s been more getting them from the high school level as the Mountaineers have relied on the transfer routes either four-year or junior college to address the position instead of hitting on the traditional method.

The good news here is that only one quarterback can play at a time and last time I checked it doesn’t count any different for each touchdown due to the origin of the quarterback.

This isn’t going to be a popular opinion but recruiting elite quarterbacks out of high school in regards to rankings and offers has always been a challenge at West Virginia.