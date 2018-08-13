WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

With the signs of depth, we have on the O line, would the staff contemplate platoon substitutions ala 1988 to keep everybody fresh or do they want to run with the "best 5" for continuity?

Offensive line coach Joe Wickline mapped it out for me that he plans to utilize the best five up front at all times but as part of that he will identify both a third guard and tackle that would be considered as a starter and be called upon to rotate into the game.

That means there he will try to find at least seven bodies, and even potentially a third center, that will be able to come into the game and play.