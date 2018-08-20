WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Can we expect the more balls thrown to the TE’s this year? Is the TE seam route part of our offense?

You have a better chance declassifying Area 51 files than you do getting any real information on the specifics of how West Virginia plans to utilize the tight end position this year. No, seriously coaches or players won’t touch it and it got to the point that a visibly bothered Trevon Wesco simply said that he couldn’t wait for the opener just so people would stop asking him about the topic. Yeah, it's that bad.

Media members haven’t seen really anything to tip us off to how the position will be used outside of a few formations with two tight ends in practice – and the lack of a spring game means that we haven’t been exposed to any actual snaps against the defense.