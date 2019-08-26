WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





At this point and considering current commits, what are the key position needs to close out the class? It sounds like last year’s class is turning out to be a good one and will help with depth this season. Do we need to recruit a good center?

The biggest position by far now is on the defensive line. Yes, West Virginia has three commitments there that could eventually be defensive linemen but expect around three more if the coaches have their way by the time signing day rolls around. Players such as Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin, Clearwater (Fla.) Academy defensive end Akheem Mesidor, who already officially visited, and a host of others remain on the board in order to fill those slots moving forward.