WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How do you think the new kickoff rule will affect our return strategy?

For those of you who aren’t aware, this year a change is coming to college football when it comes to the kickoff. In a continued effort to make the game safer, players now have the option to fair catch any kickoff behind the 25-yard line. If a player elects to do that, they will get the ball at the 25-yard line just as if it was a touchback on a traditional kickoff. What that does do is makes it much harder to the pooch kick that West Virginia utilized last year to work if you’re kicking off because now players have the option to return it if it’s favorable or basically start as if you booted it through the back of the end zone.

When it comes to returns, the best way to prepare for these situations is to basically throw the unit into the fire and practice all scenarios of what could happen on kickoffs. That means spraying the ball to all of the men on the return team and developing plans on how to handle each situation.