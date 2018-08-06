WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Any basketball news on how the new recruits look, how the team look in pickup games?

Personally I have not been able to observe anything in the open gyms throughout the summer but speaking with trusted sources that have there has been some overall positive feedback.

We'll look at each of the newcomers one by one and how they have adjusted to college basketball so far as well as what's stood out and what is still a work in progess.

Derek Culver has simply looked very good and the center has filled out his body and I've heard he is just more athletic than the other big men on the roster. Likely a legit 6-foot-9, he has adjusted well to the college game and has a lot of versatility.