Will Oscar wait until after his visits are over to commit?

There was some buzzing about a possible decision coming before he started his official visit schedule but I really don’t think you’re going to see that happening. Tshiebwe has been the top target for West Virginia for as long as he’s basically been recruitable and he will finish up his visit schedule in Morgantown with an official during the Oct. 5 weekend.

But before that he will check out the rest of his final four with Baylor set for Sept. 13, Illinois Sept. 21 and finally Kentucky Sept. 28 before he arrives at West Virginia for his final trip of the process prior to a decision.