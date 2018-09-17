WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





With the success that we have had recently in the JC / Transfer market, how many scholarships does WVU intend to reserve in a given year?

That depends on needs more than anything but the biggest change I’ve noticed is that West Virginia now is completely content not filling spots just to fill them on signing day and instead waiting to address any remaining needs with late additions either through the traditional four-year, graduate or junior college transfer market. Expect around 3-4 each year depending on the holes on the roster as the program looks to address anything that it didn’t necessarily meet during the traditional signing period.