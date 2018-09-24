WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Do you see a need other than QB to hit the JUCOs for to make sure the roster is competitive next year?



As you typically see with a West Virginia recruiting class, I expect many of the late additions to come from the junior college ranks with the Mountaineers likely targeting at least one junior college offensive lineman, some defensive lineman, a safety and potentially even a cornerback to address needs that are still on the table.