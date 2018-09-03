WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Who do you foresee that is currently unheralded as having a chance to be the breakout star on both offense and defense?

My two picks on defense are well-known by now but I also identified them basically as soon as they signed their letters of intent as players I thought that had a chance to make an immediate impact. Situations have changed some with Quondarius Qualls going down with an injury thrust Benton into the starting lineup at SAM, while Norwood took the spring and then the fall by storm making him one of the most likely breakout candidates on the team. Both players are names that would have likely been well-known by the end of the season on that side of the ball as potential breakout players but obviously Benton's status is up in the air after an injury. But I'll name at least one more.