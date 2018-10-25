SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia will host another Big 12 Conference match up against Baylor in a few hours and that means it's weekly prediction time. The WVSports.com staff, Keenan Cummings, Patrick Kotnik, Matt Keller, Anthony Krumpach and Vernon Bailey offer their final thoughts on the match up as well as their predictions for the game. This will be a weekly feature where the performance of each picker will be tracked throughout the season both on wins and losses and actual point differential on the final results. So who wins week nine?

KC: Well that didn't go as planned. West Virginia wasn't just beaten by Iowa State they were dominated throughout the game and even bullied at times by the Cyclones. It was a bad game and one that could come to be a warning sign for this team or a wake up call. The good news for the Mountaineers is that their goal of winning a Big 12 title is still there for the taking as improbable as that might seem after that performance but which team will we see? Baylor comes to down after playing very well in some close losses including one to Texas and features a mobile quarterback that almost rallied the Bears against the Mountaineers last year. Still, with the off-week, I think West Virginia gets things corrected and atones for what happened in Ames by taking care of business at home and keeping its goals alive. West Virginia 34-20

MK: Once again, another game arrives on tap as being more about the Mountaineers than the opponent. The hangover from Iowa State hopefully long gone, West Virginia turned a bit introspective in the dozen days since the defeat. From head coach Dana Holgorsen and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital to Will Grier and the line, WVU took stock of itself and what went wrong. It appears the breakdowns were across the board, but not in totality in terms of the entire game. Various pieces struggled at different and inopportune times, and it led to a staggering loss. But that, as one former coach often said, is in the past, and West Virginia now turns to a tipping point in its season. Win, and enter November at 6-1 with the majority of goals intact. Lose, and there's a very real possibility the team struggles to a seven-win season. Once again, WVU has more talent, and its recent self scout should aid it in this game. Look for the offense to regain its footing and get traction against a Bears defense that held Texas to just 23 points. The defense, meanwhile, limits BU to 20 points or less as the home team gears up for whatever the final month of the season offers. It might not be polished, but this one's a W. West Virginia 31-17

AK: I don’t have much faith in WVU’s offense right now but I am willing to bet on them versus what has been a very porous Baylor defense. I see a similar outcome to last year’s only in reverse. West Virginia will press early and struggle to score early. Baylor will take a 17-10 halftime lead with scores on short drives and you start to see the defense tire. Baylor will come out hot and score on their first offensive possession to go up 24-10. A turnover will spark Grier and the offense with a short field and the Mountaineers will score 28 straight points going late into the fourth quarter. Baylor will add a late TD to make the score interesting but too little too late to make a real impact. Even though I see 69 points scored, I think both defenses will have stretches of good play and most of the points will come with either short fields on turnovers or the defense being tired out by too many short offensive possessions. West Virginia feeling this early and Baylor later in the second half. West Virginia 38-31

PK: It can’t be emphasized enough how important it is for West Virginia to back bounce in this game, stay on track and keep its Big 12 title hopes alive. I believe you will see a more motivated and inspired West Virginia team take the field against Baylor and getting off to a fast start on all sides of the ball in a primetime atmosphere at home will be emphasized more, especially after what happened in Ames. This West Virginia offense will show improvement against Baylor after that disaster against the Cyclones. It won’t be a perfect performance by any means, but this group will make key plays to sustain drives and capitalize in the red zone. This West Virginia defense should also be better prepared to face mobile quarterback Charlie Brewer. With all that being said, I see the Mountaineers correcting most of their mistakes and getting the job done with a strong second half performance preceded by a close first half. West Virginia 28-17

VB: West Virginia must bounce back from the Iowa State loss or a great season could quickly fade away. For that to happen senior quarterback Will Grier will need to return to his early season form. West Virginia has the offensive fire power to put up enough points for this win but it will be the Mountaineer defense that makes the difference. Baylor still has great talent at a number of positions but the WVU defense will step up late to secure the game. On the offensive side the Mountaineers will need to spread the ball around to their playmakers and establish the running game. If the offense can find itself I look for a WVU win and one that is extremely important for the season and program.

West Virginia 34-24

CURRENT STANDINGS: 1. Patrick Kotnik 5-1, 65 point differential 2. Matt Keller 5-1, 75 point differential 2. Keenan Cummings 5-1, 75 point differential 3. Vernon Bailey 5-1, 79 point differential 5. Anthony Krumpach 5-1, 106 point differential