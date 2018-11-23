SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia will host Oklahoma for a chance to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game in a few hours and that means it's weekly prediction time. The WVSports.com staff, Keenan Cummings, Patrick Kotnik, Matt Keller, Anthony Krumpach and Vernon Bailey offer their final thoughts on the match up as well as their predictions for the game. This will be a weekly feature where the performance of each picker will be tracked throughout the season both on wins and losses and actual point differential on the final results. So who wins?

KC: Anybody that's ever listened to me talk knows what I'm a big proponent of the whole 'you've got to beat the man, to be the man' mantra. West Virginia simply hasn't found a way to do that against Oklahoma losing all seven tries with the margin increasing. The set up is definitely in favor of the Mountaineers coming off an emotional loss at home on senior day with a chance to go to the Big 12 Championship. It's all there in front of them but the same can be said for the Sooners as well. I expect this to be a close game and for the first time this year, I am picking against the Mountaineers. Oklahoma wins a close one. Oklahoma 48-45

MK: The prediction? Pain. West Virginia lets an appearance in the Big 12 title game slip away by losing its second straight to end the regular season, and define the year as unsuccessful. Oklahoma 45-33

PK: Friday has all the potential for being a Big 12 offensive shootout. However, even with the little defense that will most likely be displayed, West Virginia’s 0-6 record against the Sooners since joining the Big 12 is what has me picking Oklahoma here. It’s the type of matchup where I won’t believe West Virginia will win until I actually see it happen. The Mountaineers have their chance for a Big 12 title appearance right in front of them on senior day which is plenty of motivation. However, Oklahoma will win a close game and West Virginia will come up short of its goal for a Big 12 championship. Oklahoma 48-41

VB: Immediately following the Oklahoma State game I felt WVU was in serious trouble in the upcoming game with Oklahoma. However over the last several days I've felt better about the chance WVU could pull out the win. But the truth is the Mountaineers have struggled in this series and I look for OU to outscore WVU in an exciting game but one that will likely leave fans disappointed in the end.

Oklahoma 45-38

CURRENT STANDINGS: 1. Patrick Kotnik 8-2, 150 point differential 2. Vernon Bailey 8-2, 169 point differential 3. Keenan Cummings 8-2, 175 point differential 4. Anthony Krumpach 8-2, 195 point differential 5. Matt Keller 7-3, 157 point differential