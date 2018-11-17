SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia will hit the road for the final time this season for a Big 12 Conference match up against Oklahoma State in a few hours and that means it's weekly prediction time. The WVSports.com staff, Keenan Cummings, Patrick Kotnik, Matt Keller, Anthony Krumpach and Vernon Bailey offer their final thoughts on the match up as well as their predictions for the game. This will be a weekly feature where the performance of each picker will be tracked throughout the season both on wins and losses and actual point differential on the final results. So who wins?

KC: Out of all the games on the schedule this is the one I've struggled with the most for a variety of reasons. No team on the schedule has been as up and down as Oklahoma State has been at times this year and it's almost impossible to know which Cowboys team you're going to get on a weekly basis. Is it the one that soundly beat Boise State, handled Texas at home or was a two-point conversion attempt away from beating Oklahoma on the road or is it the one that lost to Baylor and was handled by Kansas State? Good luck trying to figure it out. I do think West Virginia is going to get an Oklahoma State team that still has a lot of play for with bowl eligibility still in play and the Pokes often play much better in Stillwater. This is a team that is actually ahead of the Mountaineers in total offense by one spot nationally at 511.6 yards per game so scoring has not been an issue for this group. So many things point to this being a prime spot to take the opponent but I'm going to keep my trend going of picking the Mountaineers in a very close contest. With what this team has overcome it's hard to believe they'd get this close to the finish line and falter even in a tough road environment. West Virginia 38-30

MK: So it comes to this, a two-game, and perhaps three, set with squads from the Sooner state for a chance at a major bowl game, a 10-plus win season and the sort of satisfying finish lacked around the Mountaineer football program for quite some time. OSU has played well in the handful of games in which it has faced solid foes, like No. 17 Boise State (44-21 win), Iowa State (six-point loss), No. 6 Texas (38-35 win) and No. 6 Oklahoma (one-point loss).But the Cowboys have struggled in a handful of match-ups against supposedly overmatched foes, like K-State, Texas Tech and Baylor. It's a strange conundrum for head coach Mike Gundy, and it delves into team psyche, motivation, focus and more. This seems like a game in which the Cowboys would dial in, it being the finale at home against a Top 10 foe while the program looks to make a bowl game with TCU on the horizon as the regular season-ender.West Virginia has significantly more for which to play, namely a berth in the Big 12 title game should Texas defeat Iowa State. That and a win in Stillwater locks a WVU trip to Arlington, barring a Kansas upset of Oklahoma. There's one stat to eye among others that reveals much about this Oklahoma State program: It is 1-4 in its last five games decided by a touchdown or less. It was 14-1 in its previous 15. Over its last 10 such games, West Virginia is 8-2. West Virginia 41-34

PK: This can be considered a trap game for West Virginia. Standing in the way of its most important game of the season next week against Oklahoma is an Oklahoma State team that is better than what its record shows. Inconsistency has been the theme for Oklahoma State this season, but the Pokes have potential on each side of the ball. It’s just a question of which Oklahoma State team will show up. The Cowboys have earned some solid wins against Boise State and Texas and came within a two-point conversion of beating Oklahoma in Bedlam. Stillwater is a tough place for any team to play in and this certainly won’t be an easy game for West Virginia. The Mountaineer offense though has looked near unstoppable in their past three games aided with some impressive defensive play as well. However, Oklahoma State’s offense has the ability to put up points against tough opponents, but facing this hard-nosed West Virginia defense may be its toughest challenge yet.

With that being said, West Virginia will come out victorious in an offensive shootout that will be decided by a late defensive stop from the Mountaineers.

West Virginia 42-35

AK: West Virginia and Oklahoma State have a hard-fought first quarter that ends 7-7. Then West Virginia turns on the offense to take a 28-10 half-time lead. The Mountaineers will then score on the first drive of third and caps the quarter with one last touchdown. Oklahoma State will score late to make the game look closer than it was. West Virginia 42-31

VB: This game worries me a great deal but I like where WVU's team is mentally and they appear to be ready to finish the season strong. Holgorsen knows very well that OSU is dangerous and he's spent the past week pounding that into the heads of his players. Oklahoma State has a great offense and will put up points but WVU will win in a shootout. The Mountaineer defense will need to create a few turnovers in this one.

West Virginia 42-34

CURRENT STANDINGS: 1. Patrick Kotnik 8-1, 139 point differential 2. Keenan Cummings 8-1, 157 point differential 2. Vernon Bailey 8-1, 157 point differential 4. Anthony Krumpach 8-1, 180 point differential 5. Matt Keller 7-2, 146 point differential