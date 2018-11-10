BUY A NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION AND GET IT FOR HALF OFF! SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia is set to host another Big 12 Conference match up against TCU in a few hours and that means it's weekly prediction time. The WVSports.com staff, Keenan Cummings, Patrick Kotnik, Matt Keller, Anthony Krumpach and Vernon Bailey offer their final thoughts on the match up as well as their predictions for the game. This will be a weekly feature where the performance of each picker will be tracked throughout the season both on wins and losses and actual point differential on the final results. So who wins week eleven?

KC: West Virginia is coming off its biggest win of the season and still has all of its goals ahead of itself returning home to face a TCU team that's been decimated with injuries and other issues. Everything on the card says that this is a game that the Mountaineers should win and it would be surprising not to see that happen considering the leadership from the top down on this club and how strong they have rebounded after what unfolded in Ames. This isn't going to be like what happened against Baylor but I do expect West Virginia to pull away and win this game by double digits at home. West Virginia 34-17

MK: A let down? Possibly. But not probable with Texas Christian coming to town. One must respect TCU's 4-2-5 defense that's being ran as a shell of its former self in terms of alignment. The Horned Frogs have gone to odd man fronts, dime packages and much else in searching for a way to match a sub par offense that has caused the program to slip to 4-5 and need a couple wins simply to remain bowl eligible. This isn't the season most pundits and fans envisioned for the Fort Forth squad, which has proved as adept as any in staking a claim in its - we won't even call it new now - conference.But this is, and how many times will we say it, about West Virginia. Follow that key win at Texas with another, and the Mountaineers are one game away from a near lock for the Big 12 title game. TCU can pose a tough challenge on defense. One would like to say its offense isn't a threat, but in the Big 12, no game is secure. If West Virginia plays sound, solid football, it should again gain a W. In a series which has been categorized by close games and heartbreak, nothing is for granted. A refreshed focus over the final weeks and the pure talent and execution carries WVU in this one. On a cold, blustery day in Morgantown, the Mountaineers have enough to capture a ninth win and keep the title hopes alive. Stay warm, lads. West Virginia 38-17

PK: The November stretch continues as West Virginia faces a TCU team that has been hit hard by injuries. Head coach Gary Patterson though knows how to get the best out of his players which has shown on the defensive side of the ball, but not as much on the offensive side. Through two games since the bye week, West Virginia has responded better than expected since its loss to Iowa State on the road and is rolling on all three sides of the ball, especially on offense. With that being said, the Mountaineers should have very little trouble against the Horned Frogs and will extend their win streak to three games with more solid performances from Grier and the offense as well as the defense and special teams. West Virginia 41-17

TK: West Virginia will go up big in the first half and coast to a dominating victory over a TCU team that will struggle on offense and will leave their tired defense on the field entirely too long.

West Virginia 34-10

VB: TCU has fallen from the being one of the top teams in the Big 12 but they are still well-coached and can be dangerous anytime they take the field. Offensively West Virginia should have no trouble putting up points but there is some concern that the weather could slow them down somewhat. Regardless, putting up less than 30 points is unlikely. The Mountaineer defense could shine this week and holding TCU to less than three touchdowns should help lead to a quality conference win. A letdown after last week's big win is everyone's concern but this team appears to understand that every game brings them one step closer to their first conference title. Come out and play well and they should score a convincing win.

West Virginia 38-20

CURRENT STANDINGS: 1. Patrick Kotnik 7-1, 126 point differential 2. Keenan Cummings 7-1, 137 point differential 3. Vernon Bailey 7-1, 138 point differential 4. Anthony Krumpach 7-1, 167 point differential 5. Matt Keller 6-2, 130 point differential