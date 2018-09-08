SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia will open the home schedule in a few hours against Youngstown State and that means it's weekly prediction time. The WVSports.com staff, Keenan Cummings, Patrick Kotnik, Matt Keller, Anthony Krumpach and Vernon Bailey offer their final thoughts on the match up as well as their predictions for the game. This will be a weekly feature where the performance of each picker will be tracked throughout the season both on wins and losses and actual point differential on the final results. So who wins week two?

KC: West Virginia has never lost to an FCS opponent and I don't expect that streak to be snapped today. Youngstown State has been one of the better FCS programs in recent years but this team is coming off a loss to Butler a team that doesn't provide athletic scholarships. In that game the Bulldogs rallied with 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter while rolling up some yards in the process. Expect West Virginia to do much of the same but at a higher level as I expect the Penguins to be competitive for as long as they can control the ball but once they give it back to the Mountaineers things could get ugly. The final score is going to depend on how the game is played and how much West Virginia wants to force the issue, but as long as there is no catastrophic turnovers or poor play the only non-power five opponent on the schedule should be a home win for the Mountaineers. This game should provide the chance to get backups in the game for down the road. West Virginia 56-17

PK: West Virginia is certainly not going to take Youngstown State lightly after a somewhat close call two years ago in Morgantown. However, morale looks to be low on the Youngstown State side with a few preseason injuries and especially after the Penguins dropped its home opener last week against a Butler team that was a 37-point underdog. Also, not many pieces remain on the team from the program’s run to FCS National Championship game two years ago. With that being said, I expect West Virginia to roll in this one. The key for the Mountaineers will be to improve its efficiency on offense after starting last week’s game 0-for-3 on third downs and defensively, the unit will have to continue to be aggressive, swarm to the ball and bring pressure. West Virginia 49-14

MK: One could question how much motivation Youngstown State has entering this game. The Penguins lost 23-21 to Butler at home after the Bulldogs rallied from down 14 in the fourth quarter in a 23-21 upset. Butler quarterback Will Marty threw for 258 yards and two scores against zero interceptions, and if that's any indicator of the strength of YSU's defense, this one will be a blowout. West Virginia enters off a drubbing of Tennessee that could well have been worse, but there remain concerns for the Mountaineers as well. What happens with the middle linebacker position now that Charlie Benton has been lost for the year? Can the corner coverage and third down defense improve after an up-and-down opener? And can the offense quickly hit stride in this game, and if it does, how much do we see the likes of Jack Allison or wideout reserves like Sam James and Bryce Wheaton with the new redshirting rule that allows four games of play? This has to makings of an easy victory, despite Youngstown State slowing the run last week. It also might well be the final chance for any tune-up type contests, especially as NC State looms in Raleigh in one week. West Virginia 48-17

AK: After a pretty convincing and highly emotional victory over one time SEC power Tennessee, the Mountaineers will take a more businesslike approach to Saturday’s match-up with Youngstown State. It is easy to look at YSU losing to Butler as a sign that this should be a very one sided affair but looking deeper you do see that Youngstown State’s offense put a ton of yards up and ran the football fairly effectively. There is little doubt they are going to try and run the ball to shorten the game but still it’s hard to see the Penguins giving West Virginia a quality game. Even if the Mountaineers overlook this week’s opponent there is such a talent disparity between the teams that WVU should cake walk to a similar victory as they experienced last Saturday. West Virginia will try and establish the run while still giving Heisman candidate Will Grier opportunities to put up big numbers. Unless the Mountaineer defense gets a few turnovers I see this being a game where Dana calls off the dogs and limited offensive possessions keep the game closer than most fans want to see it. Honestly this game could be whatever West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen wants it to be but I think they will be looking to fix some issues from the first game while not showing too much for NC State. With getting the win being the ultimate goal of the weekend, keeping starters healthy should be the other. WVU gets a big win and a match-up of two (2-0) teams will be built up for the following weekend. West Virginia 49-10

VB: The Mountaineers simply have too much talent on both sides of the ball. As is often the case in this type of game there is always the possibility that Youngstown State will make it interesting early but it won't be long before WVU takes over. Look for the West Virginia offense to establish itself with a good balance of running the football and passing. Will Grier will again put up video game numbers while likely only playing the first series of the second half. This game gives Holgorsen and his staff a good chance of evaluate some of their younger players. For Mountaineer fans it's going to be interesting to see some of the players that rarely get playing time or those new to the program. West Virginia can pick the score in this one. West Virginia 55-17

CURRENT STANDINGS: 1. Patrik Kotnik 1-0, 6 point differential 2. Matt Keller 1-0, 9 point differential 3. Vernon Bailey 1-0, 12 point differential 4. Anthony Krumpach 1-0, 15 point differential 5. Keenan 1-0, 16 point differential