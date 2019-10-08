News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 17:06:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WVSports.com TV | Bob Huggins and West Virginia Basketball Players 10/8

Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins

West Virginia Mountaineers sophomore forward Emmitt Matthews

West Virginia Mountaineers sophomore guard Brandon Knapper

West Virginia Mountaineers sophomore guard Jordan McCabe

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}