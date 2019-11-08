WVSports.com TV: West Virginia basketball Akron Post-game interviews
WVSports.com brings you video interviews from head coach Bob Huggins and players following the 96-86 West Virginia basketball win over Akron.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook