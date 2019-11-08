News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 21:45:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WVSports.com TV: West Virginia basketball Akron Post-game interviews

The West Virginia Mountaineers started the season 1-0.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com brings you video interviews from head coach Bob Huggins and players following the 96-86 West Virginia basketball win over Akron.

----------

