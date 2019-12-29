WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Ohio State Postgame
CLEVELAND – West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and players speak to the media following the team's 67-59 upset win over No. 2 Ohio State inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins
West Virginia Mountaineers senior guard Chase Harler
West Virginia Mountaineers junior forward Gabe Osabuohien
West Virginia Mountaineers sophomore forward Derek Culver
