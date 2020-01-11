News More News
WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Texas Tech Postgame

Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
Staff Writer
@PatrickKotnik

Watch as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and Mountaineer players react to the team's 66-54 win over No. 22 Texas Tech Saturday night in Morgantown.

West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins

West Virginia Mountaineers freshman guard Miles McBride

West Virginia Mountaineers redshirt sophomore guard Brandon Knapper

West Virginia Mountaineers junior forward Gabe Osabuohien

