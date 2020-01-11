WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Texas Tech Postgame
Watch as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and Mountaineer players react to the team's 66-54 win over No. 22 Texas Tech Saturday night in Morgantown.
West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins
West Virginia Mountaineers freshman guard Miles McBride
West Virginia Mountaineers redshirt sophomore guard Brandon Knapper
West Virginia Mountaineers junior forward Gabe Osabuohien
