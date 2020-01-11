Watch as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and Mountaineer players react to the team's 66-54 win over No. 22 Texas Tech Saturday night in Morgantown.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook