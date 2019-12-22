WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Youngstown State Postgame
West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins
West Virginia Mountaineers junior guard Taz Sherman
West Virginia Mountaineers freshman guard Miles McBride
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook