News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 13:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Football Coaches and Players 10/8

Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown

West Virginia Mountaineers co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Moore

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive coordinator Vic Koenning

West Virginia Mountaineers redshirt freshman wide receiver Bryce Wheaton

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan

West Virginia Mountaineers redshirt freshman offensive lineman James Gmiter

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}