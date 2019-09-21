News More News
WVSports.com TV: West Virginia football coaches and players after Kansas

West Virginia Mountaineers football is now 3-1 on the season.
Scott Guinn • WVSports
Photographer

WVSports.com brings you video interviews from West Virginia Mountaineers football coaches and players following the 29-24 win over Kansas.

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown

West Virginia Mountaineers co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Moore

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive coordinator Vic Koenning

West Virginia Mountaineers redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall

{{ article.author_name }}