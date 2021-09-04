 WVSports - WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-04 12:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 8/31/2021


WVSports.com 2021 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (3)

Will Crowder


Garrett Greene^



Jarret Doege^

RB (5)

Justin Johnson


Jaylen Anderson


Tony Mathis^


A'Varius Sparrow^


Leddie Brown^

S-Back (0)






WR (10)

Kaden Prather

Sam Brown^


Reese Smith^

Graeson Malashevich^

Sam James^


Bryce Wheaton^


Winston Wright^


Sean Ryan^



Isaiah Esdale^

TE (5)

Treylan Davis


Victor Wikstrom


Charles Finley^

Mike O'Laughlin^


T.J. Banks^


OL (12)

Wyatt Milum


Tomas Rimac

Chris Mayo^

Brandon Yates^


Parker Moorer^


Zach Frazier^


Jordan White^


Donavan Beaver^


Ja'Quay Hubbard^

Doug Nester^


James Gmiter^


John Hughes^


DE (9)

Brayden Dudley


Hammond Russell

Taurus Simmons^

Akheem Mesidor^


Sean Martin^

Taijh Alston^


Tavis Lee^

Dante Stills^


Darel Middleton^

DT (3)

Edward Vesterinen


Jordan Jefferson^


Jalen Thornton^



LB/BANDIT (12)

Ja'Corey Hammett

Lanell Carr^


James Thomas^


Eddie Watkins^


Jairo Faverus^


Devell Washington^

Lance Dixon^


Jared Bartlett^

Exree Loe^

Vandarius Cowan^


Josh Chandler^


Deshawn Stevens^

S/SPEAR (9)

Aubrey Burks


Davis Mallinger


Saint McLeod


Caleb Coleman


Kerry Martin^

Malachi Ruffin^

Sean Mahone


Scottie Young^


Alonzo Addae

CB (5)

Andrew Wilson-Lamp


Daryl Porter^


Nicktroy Fortune ^


Jackie Matthews^


Charles Woods


K/LS (3)



Kolton McGhee ^


Evan Staley


Tyler Sumpter

Class Total:

17

11

18

16

13

Grant Total:

75/85
^=Has an extra year of eligibility remaining, *=Sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.

