WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.
Updated 10/13/2021
|Position
|True Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB (3)
|
Will Crowder
|
Garrett Greene^
|
|
|
Jarret Doege^
|
RB (5)
|
Justin Johnson
Jaylen Anderson
|
|
Tony Mathis^
A'Varius Sparrow^
|
|
Leddie Brown^
|
S-Back (0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
WR (10)
|
Kaden Prather
|
Sam Brown^
Reese Smith^
|
Graeson Malashevich^
|
Sam James^
Bryce Wheaton^
Winston Wright^
Sean Ryan^
|
Isaiah Esdale^
|
TE (5)
|
Treylan Davis
Victor Wikstrom
|
|
Charles Finley^
|
Mike O'Laughlin^
T.J. Banks^
|
|
OL (12)
|
Wyatt Milum
Tomas Rimac
|
Chris Mayo^
|
Brandon Yates^
Parker Moorer^
Zach Frazier^
Jordan White^
Donavan Beaver^
Ja'Quay Hubbard^
|
Doug Nester^
James Gmiter^
John Hughes^
|
|
DE (8)
|
Brayden Dudley
Hammond Russell
|
Taurus Simmons^
|
Akheem Mesidor^
Sean Martin^
|
Taijh Alston^
Tavis Lee^
|
Dante Stills^
|
DT (3)
|
Edward Vesterinen
|
|
Jordan Jefferson^
Jalen Thornton^
|
|
|
LB/BANDIT (10)
|
Ja'Corey Hammett
|
Lanell Carr^
Jairo Faverus^
Devell Washington^
|
Lance Dixon^
Jared Bartlett^
|
Exree Loe^
|
Vandarius Cowan^
Josh Chandler^
Deshawn Stevens^
|
S/SPEAR (8)
|
Aubrey Burks
Davis Mallinger
Saint McLeod
Caleb Coleman
|
|
|
Malachi Ruffin^
|
Sean Mahone
Scottie Young^
Alonzo Addae
|
CB (5)
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
Daryl Porter^
|
|
Nicktroy Fortune ^
Jackie Matthews^
Charles Woods
|
|
K/LS (3)
|
|
|
Kolton McGhee ^
|
|
Evan Staley
Tyler Sumpter
|
Class Total:
|
17
|
9
|
17
|
16
|
12
|
Grant Total:
|
71/85
