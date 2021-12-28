 WVSports - WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-28 03:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 12/24/2021


WVSports.com 2021 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (3)

Will Crowder


Garrett Greene^



Jarret Doege^

RB (4)

Justin Johnson


Jaylen Anderson


Tony Mathis^


Lyn-J Dixon^

S-Back (0)






WR (7)

Kaden Prather

Reese Smith^

Graeson Malashevich^

Sam James^


Bryce Wheaton^


Winston Wright^


Sean Ryan^


TE (5)

Treylan Davis


Victor Wikstrom

Charles Finley^


Mike O'Laughlin^

Brian Polendey

OL (11)

Wyatt Milum


Tomas Rimac

Jordan White^


Chris Mayo^

Brandon Yates^


Zach Frazier^


Donavan Beaver^


Ja'Quay Hubbard^

Doug Nester^


James Gmiter^


John Hughes^


DE (8)

Brayden Dudley


Hammond Russell

Taurus Simmons^


Zeiqui Lawton^

Akheem Mesidor^


Sean Martin^

Taijh Alston^

Dante Stills^

DT (3)

Edward Vesterinen


Jordan Jefferson^


Jalen Thornton^



LB/BANDIT (8)

Ja'Corey Hammett

Lanell Carr^


Jairo Faverus^

Lance Dixon^


Jared Bartlett^

Exree Loe^

Josh Chandler^


Deshawn Stevens^

S/SPEAR (8)

Aubrey Burks


Davis Mallinger


Saint McLeod


Caleb Coleman



Malachi Ruffin^

Sean Mahone


Scottie Young^


Alonzo Addae

CB (6)

Andrew Wilson-Lamp


Daryl Porter^


Marcis Floyd


Nicktroy Fortune ^


Jackie Matthews^


Charles Woods


K/LS (5)


Austin Brinkman^

Kolton McGhee ^

Casey Legg^

Evan Staley


Tyler Sumpter

Class Total:

17

11

13

16

11

Grant Total:

68/85
^=Has an extra year of eligibility remaining, *=Sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}