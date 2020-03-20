News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 3/11/2020


WVSports.com 2019 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position Incoming Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (3)

Garrett Greene



Jarret Doege

Austin Kendall

RB (4)

A'Varius Sparrow

Tony Mathis


Leddie Brown


Alec Sinkfield


S-Back (0)






WR (11)

Reese Smith


Sam Brown


Devell Washington


Sam James


Bryce Wheaton


Ali Jennings


Winston Wright


Randy Fields

Sean Ryan


Isaiah Esdale

T.J. Simmons

TE (3)

Charles Finley


Mike O'Laughlin


T.J. Banks



OL (14)

Chris Mayo


Zach Frazier


Jordan White

Brandon Yates


Parker Moorer


Donavan Beaver

Junior Uzebu


Briason Mays


James Gmiter


Blaine Scott

John Hughes


Tairiq Stewart

Mike Brown


Chase Behrndt

DE (6)

Akheem Mesidor


Sean Martin


Tavis Lee

Dante Stills


Taijh Alston

Jeffery Pooler

DT (4)


Jalen Thornton

Jordan Jefferson

Quay Mays

Darius Stills

LB/BANDIT (9)

Taurus Simmons


Lanell Carr

Jared Bartlett


Vandarius Cowan


Josh Chandler


Exree Loe


Jake Abbott

Dylan Tonkery


Charlie Benton

S/SPEAR (8)



Tykee Smith


Kerry Martin

Noah Guzman


Jackie Matthews

Sean Mahone


Jacob Long


Dante Bonamico


Osman Kamara

CB (8)

Daryl Porter


David Okoli


Jairo Faverus

Tavian Mayo


Tacorey Turner

Nicktroy Fortune

Dreshun Miller

Alonzo Addae

K/LS (2)


Kolton McGhee



Evan Staley

Class Total:

16

9

16

17

14

Grant Total:

72/85
*= Sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}