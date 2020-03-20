WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.
Updated 3/11/2020
|Position
|Incoming Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB (3)
|
Garrett Greene
|
|
|
Jarret Doege
|
Austin Kendall
|
RB (4)
|
A'Varius Sparrow
|
Tony Mathis
|
|
Leddie Brown
Alec Sinkfield
|
|
S-Back (0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
WR (11)
|
Reese Smith
Sam Brown
Devell Washington
|
|
Sam James
Bryce Wheaton
Ali Jennings
Winston Wright
Randy Fields
|
Sean Ryan
Isaiah Esdale
|
T.J. Simmons
|
TE (3)
|
Charles Finley
|
|
Mike O'Laughlin
T.J. Banks
|
|
|
OL (14)
|
Chris Mayo
Zach Frazier
Jordan White
|
Brandon Yates
Parker Moorer
Donavan Beaver
|
Junior Uzebu
Briason Mays
James Gmiter
Blaine Scott
|
John Hughes
Tairiq Stewart
|
Mike Brown
Chase Behrndt
|
DE (6)
|
Akheem Mesidor
Sean Martin
|
|
Tavis Lee
|
Dante Stills
Taijh Alston
|
Jeffery Pooler
|
DT (4)
|
|
Jalen Thornton
|
Jordan Jefferson
|
Quay Mays
|
Darius Stills
|
LB/BANDIT (9)
|
Taurus Simmons
Lanell Carr
|
Jared Bartlett
|
|
Vandarius Cowan
Josh Chandler
Exree Loe
Jake Abbott
|
Dylan Tonkery
Charlie Benton
|
S/SPEAR (8)
|
|
|
Tykee Smith
Kerry Martin
|
Noah Guzman
Jackie Matthews
|
Sean Mahone
Jacob Long
Dante Bonamico
Osman Kamara
|
CB (8)
|
Daryl Porter
David Okoli
Jairo Faverus
|
Tavian Mayo
Tacorey Turner
|
Nicktroy Fortune
|
Dreshun Miller
|
Alonzo Addae
|
K/LS (2)
|
|
Kolton McGhee
|
|
|
Evan Staley
|
Class Total:
|
16
|
9
|
16
|
17
|
14
|
Grant Total:
|
72/85
